Marcel Ofomata Foundation to Hold Free Medical Outreach in Anambra

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, the Marcel Ofomata Foundation has announced plans to conduct a two-day free medical outreach in Anambra State this August, targeting residents of Isuofia, Nanka, Igboukwu, and surrounding communities.

The initiative, which builds on the foundation’s long-standing commitment to public health, is set to provide a wide range of medical services free of charge, including consultations, minor surgeries, laboratory tests, eye screenings, and distribution of prescription glasses.

The outreach is part of the foundation’s ongoing Free Medical Mission and Free Surgeries initiative, which has brought essential healthcare services to underserved communities across Nigeria over the past decade.

Outreach Schedule:

Day One: August 13, 2025

Venue: Ozalla Primary Health Centre, Isuofia

Time: 9:00 AM

Day Two: August 14, 2025

Venues:

Advertisement

Palace of the Igwe Anka, Nanka

Landmark Hotel, Umudebe, Igboukwu

Time: 9:00 AM

Services to be offered include:

General medical consultations

Diagnosis and treatment of common ailments

Minor surgical procedures

Preventive health education

Eye care, including screening and free prescription glasses

Advertisement

Laboratory testing

Speaking ahead of the outreach, a Programs Director at the foundation said the initiative was both a response to pressing healthcare needs in the area and a celebration of the foundation’s 10-year legacy.

“This 2-day outreach is not only a response to urgent community health needs—it is also a celebration of 10 years of impact and service. Inspired by the incredible work of the Marcel Ofomata Foundation and the success of our 14th medical outreach last year, we are bringing the same vision of accessible healthcare to Isuofia. Our goal is simple: to reach the unreached and bring healing where it’s needed most.”

Residents of Isuofia and neighboring communities have been encouraged to participate in the outreach and take advantage of the free healthcare services available.

Contact Information:

For more information or to inquire about partnerships, interested parties can reach the foundation at:

Tel: (+234) 814 633 5302

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.marcelofomatafoundation.org

Advertisement

Addresses:

Abuja Office: Ojimadu Nwaeze House, behind Chida International Hotel, Utako – Abuja

Anambra Office: Dr. Amaechi Ofomata Crescent, Ozalla – Isuofia Road, near Ekwulobia Junction, Aguata LGA – Anambra State

Akwa Ibom Office: No. 2 Amaecom Close, Off William Street, By Aka Road – Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

The Marcel Ofomata Foundation continues to make significant strides in healthcare, education, and community empowerment, reaffirming its commitment to building healthier and more equitable communities across Nigeria.