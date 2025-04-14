Man who attempted stealing deity statue mentally unstable— Police

The Ogun State Police Command has said that Jeremiah Nwoke, the man charged with attempting to steal the crown of the Agemo deity statue in Ijebu Ode, is believed to be suffering from mental sickness .

Recall that Nwoke was arrested on Saturday, April 12, 2025, after allegedly tampering with the Agemo statue located at Itoro Roundabout, along Folagbade Road in Ijebu Ode.

The golden statue, said to have been commissioned over two decades ago, was allegedly found desecrated by residents early that morning.

A viral video had revealed a man in a blue top lying motionless not far away from the fallen statue of the deity, with unconfirmed reports stating that the suspect was dead.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, made clarification in a release on Sunday that contrary to circulating rumours, the suspect did not die.

“A male adult, Jeremiah Nwoke, desecrated the revered Agemo Shrine by severing its crown, which has since been recovered and is in safe custody at Obalende Police Station,” Odutola stated.

She noted that prompt police intervention at the scene prevented potential unrest among traditional worshippers who were outraged by the sacrilegious act.

“Prompt response by the police at the scene calmed tension and prevented potential violent escalation by traditional worshippers,” she said.

Odutola further revealed that the suspect is currently undergoing psychological evaluation. “Initial observations suggest signs of mental instability,” she added.

Despite the incident, Odutola assured residents that the area remains peaceful. “Ijebu Ode remains calm. Members of the public are assured of their safety as the investigation into the incident continues,” she said.