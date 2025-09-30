Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

Makinde charges new Oyo PDP executive to brace up for presidential, other elections

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has charged the newly elected executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to brace up for the enormous task of ensuring victory for the party in future elections, both at the state and national levels.

The governor, who cast his vote at the party’s state congress held at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, said the new executives were expected to give their best to the party. He noted that their mandate extended beyond the 2027 elections.

Makinde, who voted as the first delegate from Ibadan North-East Local Government, described the exercise as well-organised, with delegates from all 33 local government areas of the state participating.

The state congress followed the successful ward and local government congresses recently held across Oyo. It was convened to elect new state executive officers who will steer the party’s affairs for the next four years.

Addressing delegates and party members, Governor Makinde urged the newly elected executives to take their responsibilities seriously and work towards comprehensive victories for the PDP.

He said:

“Congratulations to you all. I salute your courage for standing firm with your party. Your responsibility goes beyond 2027. Your mandate is very clear: deliver PDP from the Presidency to the councillorship position in the 2027 general elections.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Adebayo Lawal; former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and several federal lawmakers such as Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin (Ibadan North-East/South-East), Hon. Stanley Adedeji Olajide (Ibadan North-West/South-West), and Hon. Shina Peller, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Also present were all local government chairmen in the state, party stakeholders, and supporters who witnessed the proceedings.

Analysts say the outcome of the congress is expected to shape the direction of the PDP in Oyo State as it prepares for future electoral contests.

 

