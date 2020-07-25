By Bamidele Bamike

Leading consumer electronics maker, LG Electronics (LG) has upgraded its Life’s Good with LG Wash, Free Wash Center in Ogba, Ikeja, suburb of Lagos, with new sets of commercial washers and dryers for efficient free service delivery to families in the community and beyond.

The major part of the upgrading is the introduction of the company’s commercial Washing Machine-Giant C Pro, developed to add value to its teeming customers.

Officially launched in 2018, the free laundry service was targeted at alleviating shortage of water and power supply in the area, for residents to efficiently carry out their laundry activities. The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of laundry needs of up to 50 local families each day, with laundry needs at no cost.

LG constructed the facility, which included the installation of a constantly replenished water tank, uninterrupted power supply, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners and sufficient supply of detergents and laundry bags to cater for the laundry needs of the people.

The newly added set of commercial washing machines/dryers will not only improve the living conditions, as well as support the daily washing needs of people in the area, but will also save time, because of its high efficiency advantage, says Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa.

LG commercial washing machine called the Giant C Pro which has an easy installation process accompanied with high efficiency and performance, is the ideal commercial laundry product to save costs and get owners /users ahead of their competitors in the laundry business.

“It has Adaptable Controls that provide the space saving and convenience without compromising capacity while retaining easy to reach controls. The controls are always at a convenient height and are versatile enough to match your needs,” said Elluru.

With the upgraded washing machine, LG is using its capabilities through the Life’s Good with LG Wash, to help local communities solve some of their regional issues, to allow residents spend more quality time with their families, says Mr. Jiung Park, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics.

He also said, “For us, we believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when shared with others. We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products. With this upgrading, LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future.”