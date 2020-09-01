OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital has launched a health insurance plan to make access to care affordable for its more than 20 million residents.

The plan will give residents access to care in any hospital of their choice for N8,500 per year, while a family of six will pay 40,000 naira.

This as according to a statement the state government posted on twitter. Benefits of the plan, the government said, include treatment for common diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, diabetes and hypertension, and access to family planning services, laboratory tests and ultrasounds.

The state government will ensure that treatments and other services “will be of high quality,” Emmanuella Zamba, general manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency, said in Tuesday’s statement. Lagos residents can enroll immediately.