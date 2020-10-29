The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair from November 5-15, 2020 to December 4-13, 2020 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos; both physically and virtually simultaneously.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, in a statement on Thursday, also said that the postponement was occasioned by the economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protests across the nation.

“The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy to the economic and commercial activities in Lagos State and our support for the ongoing ‘Protect Lagos’ Campaign.

“In addition to the general interest fair, the annual international business expo will also feature special days for corporate organisations to showcase their inventions, innovations, and sustainability initiatives simultaneously during the fair.

“The focus, this year, is to facilitate trade and chart a way forward for the economy to exit the impending recession.

“The exhibition will also facilitate networking among exhibitors and between exhibitors and visitors.

“The fair is expected to attract a huge traffic of visitors seeking to take advantage of the networking opportunities and discounted prices.

“Corporate organisations including: multinational corporations, indigenous conglomerates and financial institutions as well as corporate organisations from the West African Sub-region had indicated their interests to participate at the exhibition,” he said.

Yusuf also stated that relevant agencies and departments of the government would be available to exhibit and attend to other exhibitors and visitors.

He added that agencies that had confirmed attendance to provide information and educate exhibitors and visitors are : the Bank of Industry (BOI), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Corporate Affairs Commission( CAC).

“So far, so good, the excitement that the fair has generated has been phenomenal and we are, indeed, happy about our strategic partnership with our stakeholders,” he said.