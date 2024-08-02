Lagos govt distances self from ‘dangerous’ #IgboMustGo rhetoric

The government of Lagos State has dissociated itself from campaign for forceful eviction of Igbo people from the state, led by an X user, @Lagospedia

The campaign under the hashtag #IgboMustGo gained traction among some elements on social media as the call for nationwide protest against bad governance in the country grew louder.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor , in a statement through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, which was made available to journalists on Friday, distanced the government from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric, adding that “Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.”

He said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only reckless and divisive but an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the South-West and other tribes, especially those who have made Lagos their permanent place of abode.”

The governor, therefore, appealed to Lagosians not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the state, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice.

“Mr. Governor enjoins Lagosians to ignore the post and any post of that nature, promising to double his efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the state,” the statement added.

Sanwo-Olu’s statement came after Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, demanded the arrest and prosecution of those behind the hate campaign.

Meanwhile, the @Lagospedia account owner changed to @Lagospidia before eventually deleting the handle altogether on Friday.

