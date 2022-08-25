Labour Party dismisses alleged Obi/Utomi rift

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed alleged rift between Peter Obi, its presidential candidate and Prof Pat Utomi, renowned political economist and chieftain of the party.

This as it also denounced any claim linking it to any donation account for its presidential campaign.

The party therefore, said there was no basis for the party nor its members or supporters to be involved in a fight over a non-existent campaign fund.

In a statement by Comrade, Arabambi Abayomi, from the office of the National Publicity Secretary, the claim in a report that “Crisis Hits Labour Party; Obi And Utomi Fight Dirty Over Campaign Money” was false, unfounded and smacked of bitterness.

The statement reads: “The national chairman of our great party, Bar Julius Abure, the presidential candidate of Labour party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi and Prof Pat Utomi are one united , indivisible political families that enjoys cordial relationship that aimed to extinct the present administration of President Buhari led APC and confined them to the bin of history.

“That the national chairman, Bar Julius ABURE has not convene any meeting of the national working committee or national executive council where the formation of Peter obi/Datti campaign council would be formally discussed before inauguration.

“There was never any Labour Party’s campaign donation account in existence nor an alternative fund-raising platform, tagged FUND40MB that was known to Labour party.

“Mr. Peter Obi has never instigated any war through proxies in Labour party as he was busy with how to fixed Nigeria from a consuming Nation to a productive one where Nigerians will take back their country from the present administration that has put our country on autopilot.