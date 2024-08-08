Labour kicks as security operatives raid NLC secretariat in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its national office in Abuja was invaded by security operatives on Wednesday.

Security operatives believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday night.

The NLC spokesperson Benson Upah, in a statement late on Wednesday, said the operatives arrested the security guards, forcing them to hand over keys to the offices on the second floor.

The operatives then broke into the floor, ransacked the bookshop, and stole hundreds of books and publications.

The NLC condemned the invasion, stating that it was illegal and a violation of democratic principles.

The organisation demanded an international inquiry into the incident and the return of the stolen materials.

The invasion occurred just hours after the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting, where members condemned the high-handed manner in which security agents handled protesters during the #EndBadGoverance protests.

The NLC has directed its staff to stay away from the office until further notice and warned that if the harassment continues, it may call on its members to stay home until their safety and security are assured.

The statement read “This evening at about 8.30 pm long after the close of work, a troop of heavily armed security operatives invaded the Labour House, Central Business District, Abuja which serves as the National Headquarters and secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The security operatives, some from the Nigeria Police Force, some wearing black tee-shirts presumably from the Department of State Services and others on outright mufti swooped on the 10th Floor of the NLC and arrested the security operative on duty and then commandeered him to the second floor where he was asked to produce the keys to the offices.

“When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications. The invading troops claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance protests.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night. Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.”

