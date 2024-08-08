Nearly half a million Nigerians get UK visas in seven months

Dr. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has announced that the United Kingdom government has so far given at least 430,000 visas to Nigerians seeking to study and relocate to the country in 2024.

Montgomery who disclosed this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Wednesday, assured the Federal Government that there would be adequate security measures in place for Nigerians in the UK.

According to him, the UK remains a safe haven despite the ongoing unrest, highlighting the country’s diverse population.

News continues after this Advertisement

Montgomery explained further that 60 special courts have been set up to “tackle criminal activities related to the unrest”.

Also speaking on security, Montgomery stated that 400 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, with the government actively pursuing justice against those inciting unrest through hatred and disinformation online.

Dabiri-Erewa, in her own remarks, confirmed that no Nigerian casualties have been reported so far in the UK unrest.

She said NIDCOM “is in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London and other diaspora groups, none of which have reported any incidents involving Nigerian nationals”.

Dabiri-Erewa applauded the UK government for its swift actions, especially the arrests, advising Nigerians to remain safe and vigilant and adhere to the travel advisories issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News continues after this Advertisement