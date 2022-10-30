Kidnapped UNN students, former SSG freed

Students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) who were kidnapped by bandits along Ugwogo-Opi road in Enugu State have been freed.

The abductors also freed former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG Dr. Dan Shere.

Shere was abducted on Thursday alongside other road users and passengers.

The captives were released on Saturday evening.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the scene of the incident on Friday and gave directives to clear the whole bush with immediate effect.

It is still unclear how much was paid to secure his freedom. But the Enugu State Government moved bulldozers into the location Saturday morning, clearing the thick forest.

Some prominent people in Enugu have accused soldiers and police men of masterminding the kidnappings along the Ugwogo/Opi road.

They called for the transfer of the GOC 82 Division Enugu, the Commissioner of Police and Director of Department for State Security (DSS)

They also demanded that all the security operatives on duty when the incidents took place should be probed.