OBINNA EZUGWU

Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today, Friday, 12th March 2021 rescued 180 citizens, many of them students at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State

The students were abducted late Thursday night when armed bandits invaded their school in numbers and abducted students and staff.

The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility

The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force

Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens: 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility a statement from Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students.