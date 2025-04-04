Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Supreme Court sacks Abure as LP National Chairman

The Supreme Court on Friday, set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja recognising Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The apex court in a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure National Chairman of the LP having earlier found that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

It held that issue of leadership was internal affair of a party over which courts lacked jurisdiction and noted that Abure’s tenure had since expired.

The court allowed the appeal filed by Senator Ester Nenadi Usman and one other and held that it was meritorious.

It proceeded to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the LP for being unmeritorious. (NAN)

