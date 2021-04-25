At least four motorists were shot at on Sunday night in Owerri, the Imo state capital, by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

The incident happened at Orji, on Owerri- Okigwe Road very close to the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

One of those shot was said to be driving an unmarked security vehicle, and was driving along when the gunmen double-crossed and shot him before attacking other vehicles, including commercial buses.

The incident caused an abrupt end to commercial activities within the area as people, including those drinking at nearby bars, scampered for safety.

Three gun-wielding suspects were seen robbing vehicles as other motorists either turned back or abandoned their vehicles on the expressway and ran away.

The suspect shot indiscriminately, as they fled, according to PUNCH report.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the robbery incident said that the police have evacuated the victims to Federal Medical Center, Orji, by policemen.