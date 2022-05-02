Just In: FIFA sanctions Nigeria over Abuja stadium fans invasion

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has sanctioned Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the stampede that occurred at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the country failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to the latest FIFA Disciplinary Report published on its website on Monday morning, Nigeria was found guilty of not “implementing existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects.”

The world football governing body also handed Nigeria a fine of CHF 150,000 and a one-match behind closed doors.

More later…