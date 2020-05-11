By Adebayo Obajemu

Consistent with its vigorous and well-coordinated efforts to support the Nigerian Government and people in the fight to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has extended its citizen-centred palliatives, christened “Food for our Communities Campaign”, to Kaduna and Kano States. The Julius Berger food distribution team to Kaduna and Kano States was led by the company’s Project Coordinator for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road (AKR) Road construction and rehabilitation project, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf.

The food palliative distribution campaign in Kaduna and Kano States commenced at section 2 of the project route in Kaduna. The Julius Berger team then proceeded with the food donations to the District head of Zaria also in Kaduna State. Yusuf and his team later took the Julius Berger “Food for our Communities Campaign” to the Palaces of the District heads of Bebeji and Kura in Kano State.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger in continuing to implement its strong commitment to the fight to roll back covid-19 from the country’s communities, last week promised to extend its food palliative donations to other States, including Kaduna and Kano communities. The company has also implemented its “Food for our Communities Campaign” at communities in Lagos, and in communities around the second Niger Bridge under construction in Anambra and Delta States. Items for the relief packages, which include bags of rice and various cooking supplies have been purchased from local markets in a bid to provide succour to citizens while also backing local traders.

The Julius Berger “Food for our Communities Campaign” and other necessary palliative operations continues, until, according the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr Lars Richter, “…the monster of covid-19 is defeated and dislodged out of our country and communities