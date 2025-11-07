Connect with us

Judgment set for November 20 in Nnamdi Kanu terrorism case
Published

1 hour ago

The Federal High Court in Abuja will on November 20 deliver judgment in the terrorism case involving the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho announced the date on Friday after noting that Kanu had not opened his defence within the six days allocated to him by the court.

The judge ruled that since the defendant did not take advantage of the opportunity provided to present his case, he could not later argue that he was denied fair hearing.

During proceedings, Kanu filed a fresh motion asking the court to dismiss the charges against him on the grounds that terrorism is no longer recognised as an offence under Nigerian law.

He argued that the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, under which he is being tried, had been repealed, insisting that the charges currently before the court had no legal foundation.

Kanu therefore urged the court to strike out the case and order his release.

The court, however, proceeded to fix November 20 for judgment.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

