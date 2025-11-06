2026: Adeleke not joining ADC, says spokesperson

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has again dismissed reports suggesting he is considering joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or engaging in negotiations with former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Thursday, described the claim as false and a fabrication being pushed by the opposition.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Osun State APC chairman, alleging that Governor Ademola Adeleke is negotiating with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to join the ADC,” the statement said.

“The report is false. The assertions are mere fabrication and fake news.”

Rasheed stressed that Governor Adeleke remains committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no discussions or plans to defect.

He urged members of the public to disregard what he described as “baseless speculation from the opposition.”