The Managing Director (MD) of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc., Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, has assured the management of Dangote Cement Company of quality supply of electricity to motivate it to accept supply from the electricity distribution company.

Engr Mohammed promised to stabilise the network for efficient delivery of energy to the cement manufacturing company based in Yandev – Gboko, Benue State.

He gave this assurance during his maiden courtesy visit to the cement factory to lobby the management on the need to take electricity supply from Jos Electricity Distribution Plc.

“I am here to see you and to acquaint myself with the challenges and to see how we can quickly tackle these challenges with the hope of taking supply from us,” he disclosed.

The managing director who commended Dangote Cement Company for a mutually beneficial business relationship said he was aware that the cement manufacturing firm has been having some challenges with the supply from the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, stressing that his coming to the plant was to explore ways to resolve the challenges.

The MD who expressed optimism about quality supply availability to the cement factory however advised Dangote Cement to upgrade its city to 1200.

In his response, the Plant Manager, Mr Louis Raj said the cement manufacturing company could take up to 30 to 40 KWT of energy if the supply is properly stabilised.