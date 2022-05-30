Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president, is missing on the list of 24 presidential hopefuls listed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for screening.
A northern coalition had bought the ruling party’s presidential nomination forms for the former president who was also declared eligible to contest for president by a federal high court in Bayelsa State last week.
However, despite ongoing speculations on him contesting, the former president is still yet to make any definitive statement on if he will seek a return bid.
Felix Morka, APC spokesman, had said 28 presidential forms were purchased, but three persons — Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum: and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — did not submit their forms.
A form was also purchased for Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), but he had said he was not interested in contesting.
Below are the names of the presidential hopefuls for screening as listed by APC.
1. Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu
2. Ahmed B. Tinubu
3. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
4. Badaru Abubakar
5. Robert A. Boroffice
6. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
7. Nicholas Felix
8. Nweze David Umahi
9. Ken Nnamani
10. Gbolahan B. Bakare
11. Ibikunle Amosun
12. Ahmad Rufai Sani
13. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
14. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
15. John Kayode Fayemi
16. Godswill Obot Akpabio
17. Yemi Osinbajo
18. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
19. Yahaya Bello
20. Tein Jack-Rich
22. Ahmad Lawan
23. Ben Ayade
24. Ikeobasi Mokelu