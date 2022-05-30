Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president, is missing on the list of 24 presidential hopefuls listed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for screening.

A northern coalition had bought the ruling party’s presidential nomination forms for the former president who was also declared eligible to contest for president by a federal high court in Bayelsa State last week.

However, despite ongoing speculations on him contesting, the former president is still yet to make any definitive statement on if he will seek a return bid.

Felix Morka, APC spokesman, had said 28 presidential forms were purchased, but three persons — Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum: and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — did not submit their forms.

A form was also purchased for Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), but he had said he was not interested in contesting.

Below are the names of the presidential hopefuls for screening as listed by APC.

1. Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu

2. Ahmed B. Tinubu

3. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba

4. Badaru Abubakar

5. Robert A. Boroffice

6. Uju Ken-Ohanenye

7. Nicholas Felix

8. Nweze David Umahi

9. Ken Nnamani

10. Gbolahan B. Bakare

11. Ibikunle Amosun

12. Ahmad Rufai Sani

13. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

14. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole

15. John Kayode Fayemi

16. Godswill Obot Akpabio

17. Yemi Osinbajo

18. Rochas Anayo Okorocha

19. Yahaya Bello

20. Tein Jack-Rich

22. Ahmad Lawan

23. Ben Ayade

24. Ikeobasi Mokelu