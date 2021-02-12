By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, has described the death of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande as a big loss to progressive fold.

Akande, in a condolence message yesterday, said Jakande was an adherent of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s school of politics and ideology.

He said: “The sudden passing of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, is a big loss to the progressives political family, to Lagos state and to Nigeria as a polity. In his lifetime, either as a journalist or as a politician, he struggled for democracy, true federalism and the enforcement of the rule of law as a major system of government in Nigeria.

“As a faithful adherent of Awolowo school of politics, Alhaji Jakande, like other governors elected on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in 1979, faithfully implemented the people oriented four cardinal programmes of Free Education at all levels, Free Health Services for all, Rural Integration and Full gainful employment of our Youths in Lagos state during his tenure.”

“Akande prayed for the repose of the soul of Jakande and wish God to grant him Aljanat fridaous.

He also prayed God to grant his wife, Alhaja Abimbola, all the children and his entire family the fortitude to bear the loss of the great man.