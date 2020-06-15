By OBINNA EZUGWU

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has shaded the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, suggesting that he doesn’t have a certificate but disqualified the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki from seeking second term under the party’s platform over his certificate.

Wike who hosted Obaseki in Port Harcourt over the weekend, took to his twitter account @GovWike to point out that it was an irony that Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate.

“Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate, what an irony!”, the Wike tweeted.

Recall that Professor Jonathan Ayuba led APC screening committee had screened out Obaseki from the June 22 governorship primary of the party because according to it, he was ineligible on account of inconsistencies on his certificate from the Institute of Continuous education and wrongful spelling of his name on his NYSC certificate.

The development comes on the heels of power tussle between Obaseki and Oshiomhole ahead of the state governorship election coming up later in the year.