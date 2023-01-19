Khosi, Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate it’s a taboo to date a Nigerian man in South Africa.

The South African housemate whose love interest in the house is a Nigerian, Yemi Cregx, disclosed this while speaking to her fellow housemates Jennie O and Ebubu.

She said she had issues in her relationship because of the taboo.

”In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man,” she said. ”That was an issue at the start of her over 3-year relationship.”

When asked why, Khosi added that some things are better left unsaid.

Khosi had on Sunday revealed that she was in a four-year relationship with a Nigerian man in South Africa.

She has, however, shared a kiss with Yemi in the house.