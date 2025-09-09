Israel’s airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday has set the Middle East on edge, drawing fierce condemnation from allies and adversaries alike, and threatening to upend fragile truce negotiations in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s top negotiator, and his team, accusing them of directing attacks from abroad. IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir told pilots before the mission that they were “settling a moral and ethical account on behalf of all the victims of 7 October.”

But Hamas insists its leadership survived, saying six people were killed instead, including a member of Qatar’s security forces.

Qatar lashes out

Qatar denounced the strike as a “reckless criminal act” and a “blatant violation” of sovereignty. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called it a “pivotal moment for the region,” warning that “there must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions.”

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani vowed that Doha would take “all necessary measures” to defend its security.

The attack rattled residents of Doha, who reported hearing at least 10 explosions. “At first I thought it was thunder,” journalist Adnan Elbursh wrote, describing widespread confusion and fear. Streets around the strike site remain cordoned off under heavy security.

Trump: We tried to warn Qatar

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he was notified of the operation by the US military but stressed the decision was “made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, not by me.”

He admitted the US attempted to alert Doha but too late to prevent the attack. “I feel very badly about this,” Trump said. “Qatar is a strong ally and friend of the US. I assured them such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”

While criticising the strike as counterproductive, Trump insisted eliminating Hamas “remains a worthy goal,” even suggesting the incident could serve as “an opportunity for peace.”

Global outrage grows

The international reaction was swift. The European Union declared the strike a breach of international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity, pledging “full solidarity” with Doha.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the strike risked “escalation across the region.” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called it a “heinous attack” and promised to stand with Qatar “with all resources.”

Ceasefire talks in jeopardy

The timing of the strike is especially sensitive: Hamas leaders were reportedly reviewing ceasefire proposals brokered by Qatar when the bombs fell.

BBC International Editor Jeremy Bowen said the move showed Israel had “given up on talks,” while Security Correspondent Frank Gardner warned the strike could boomerang on Washington, with US interests in the Gulf becoming likely targets of reprisals.

Qatar, home to Hamas’s political bureau and the US’s largest airbase in the region, now faces an uncomfortable choice to either continue its mediation role, or reassess its hosting of both Hamas leaders and American forces.