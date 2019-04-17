Home Business Impressive results excite investors as Nigerian equity market gains 0.76%

By
Felix OLOYEDE
21
Nigerian Stock Exchanging in trading session
Stockbrokers during a trading session at the NSE

The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday extended the previous days positive momentum as news of the positive earnings result of Nigeria’s three biggest lenders stirred investors sentiment.

Notable, price appreciation was recorded on Access Bank, Nestle, Dangote Flour and Thirteen (13) others as the All Share Index (ASI) gained further traction by 0.76% . Nonetheless, market breadth closed negative, recording 16 gainers against 17 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 224.62 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.76% to close at 29,970.86 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization surged by N84.37 billion representing a growth of 0.76% to close at N11.26 trillion.
ACCESS emerged the top gainers while TRANSEXPR emerged as the top losers.
The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; ACCESS (+9.92%), NESTLE (+5.31%), DANGFLOUR (+2.97%), FCMB (+2.69%), OANDO (+2.08%), FBNH (+1.34%), NB (+1.33%), DANGCEM (+1.08%), and DANGSUGAR (+0.36%). (GTI)

