The son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Leke Adeboye, has apologized to pastors of the church for referring to them as ‘goats.’

Leke had triggered outrage after he slammed pastors of the church, calling them ‘goats’ for preaching their sermons after his father had finished speaking and preaching.

However, amid the outrage, the pastor’s son, on Thursday, tendered an apology, asking the pastors to forgive his extreme behavior.

”I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors,” he said.

He noted, however, that has accepted a disciplinary action taken against him in good faith, while pleading that his action be forgiven.

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect,” he noted.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies.”

Ideally, first Sunday of every month, parishes of the RCCG are linked up with the National Headquarters of the church, where the G.O. would deliver a sermon – expected to be the only sermon of the day. Meanwhile, some parish pastors often do a follow-up preaching after the G.O’s.

Reacting to such a move, Pastor Leke took to his Instagram account and referred to the RCCG pastors who preached their messages after the G.O. had preached his sermon as ‘goats’.

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy G.O. had just finished speaking and preaching.

“You are not a son, you are a goat, sir. Next Thanksgiving Service, just do an altar call, then thanksgiving,” Leke had said.