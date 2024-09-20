Abia urges traditional rulers, youths to protect govt facilities within their domains

The Abia state government has called on communities, traditional rulers and youths in the state to take ownership of all government facilities located within their domain and protect them accordingly.

The Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, who made the call in Umuahia, while briefing journalists at Government House Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, hinted that government would no longer tolerate the malicious destruction of property or facilities put in place by government for public use in any location.

The caution is sequel to destruction of structures, including manholes and parts of the 6-lane Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard (Ossah Road), last week, by a company located along that route.

He disclosed that the management of the company that damaged structures have been arrested.

“Government cannot be spending billions of Naira to ensure that necessary infrastructure are put in place for the comfort and convenience of the citizenry and unscrupulous individuals will be busy destroying these structures,” he said.

“Abians and residents knew how deplorable the road was before this administration came in. Now it has been made good to befit an entry route to a state capital and some people have taken it upon themselves to destroy the edifice. We wouldn’t tolerate that.”

He regretted that such destructive tendencies negate government’s efforts to turn Umuahia and Aba into smart cities .

Answering a questions from a journalist , the General Manager, Umuahia Capital Development Agency (UCDA), Mr Kingsley Agomoh disclosed that over 15 manholes have so far been destroyed along the newly commissioned 6-lane Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard, adding that government would no longer fold its arms and watch facilities put in place for public use, to be willfully destroyed.

“More than 15 manholes have been removed and destroyed along the Boulevard. It is something no government should tolerate ” he stated.

Contacted, a staff of the Company, who pleaded for enormity, disclosed that their establishment decided to break part of the road to create passage-way for their Trucks to enter and leave the premises freely.

In another development, the Information-boss announced that the State Government will investigate and may sanction proprietors of the private schools who resumed academic activities, Monday this week, earlier than the official date of 23rd September, 2024 resumption date.

He regretted that some schools went ahead to resume for the new Academic session against government’s directives that schools should open on 23rd September for the 2024/2025 academic session. The change in date was to accommodate the Moslem festival of Id El-Malud, Monday.

He described the action as running counter to the strong regulatory measures being put in place by the Governor Alex Otti administration in the education sector, pointing out that the Ministry of Education would carry out some investigations to find out those schools that flouted the directive on the due date for resumption of schools for the new academic year

According to the Commissioner, “some schools went ahead and resumed against the directive that was given by the Ministry of Education.

“As the government is reforming the education sector, government thinks that it is necessary to ensure that a very strong regulatory environment is put in place to regulate the sector.Those principals who stepped out of line to reopen schools yesterday (Monday) may be sanctioned.”

Prince Kanu equally informed that the Committee on the recovery of school lands has observed that apart from private individuals, religious organizations, communities and market associations were part of those that took over public lands illegally. He pointed out that the committee is not relenting in the task to recover all such encumbered parcels of land.

Advertisement

Kanu equally revealed that the Abia State Government would be hosting a delegation of South East Council of Traditional Rulers on the 24th of this month, noting that the influx of investors, Professional Associations and other relevant groups to the state attests to the leadership qualities of Governor Alex Otti who has continued to make waves with the achievements of his administration after barely fourteen months in office.

News continues after this Advertisement