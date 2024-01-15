I never endorsed a leader for Apostolic Christian Church Mission – Otti’s aide, Apostle K. C. Wiper

Apostle K. C. Wiper, the special adviser to Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti on Religious Matters, has denied endorsing a leader for the Apostolic Christian Church Mission, dismissing reports to that effect as misleading.

“My attention has been drawn to a misleading publication on the Facebook page of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM), alleging my presence at a meeting of the Church, where a purported unanimous decision of the entire Apostolic Christian Church Mission endorsed Apostle J.U Esinna as President and Bishop of ACCM,” Apostle Wiper said in a statement on Sunday.

“I wish to state unequivocally that though I attended a meeting called by Apostle J. U. Esinna’s faction On the 11th of January 2024, I did not in any way or manner participate in the endorsement of any candidate as leader of the ACCM.

“The said publication is therefore false and a figment of the imagination of the author and undoubtedly aimed at misinforming and misleading the public as to the true picture of what happened.

“The truth is that I was unofficially informed of a meeting convened by Apostle J. U. Esinna’s faction of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission and to avert any repeat of crisis as witnessed in the past in meetings of either faction I had to ensure I was there.

“It would be recalled that on the 5th of January 2024, in a bid to finding lasting solution to the leadership crisis rocking ACCM, I had invited five delegates each of the two warring factions to a meeting at Unity Chapel, Government House, Umuahia.

“The meeting had in audience, Arch. Bishop Chibuzo Opoko of the Methodist Church, Arch Bishop Chijioke Nwobia of the Anglican Communion and the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Abia State Chapter Rev. Dr. Ojo Ojo Uduma as counsellors. I was both the convener and moderator.

“In the meeting, the two warring factions reached an agreement to nominate a neutral person as president and bishop for the interest of peace and unity of the entire ACCM.

“However, in this afore mentioned meeting held by Apostle J.U. Esinna’s faction on 11th January 2024 members were led to reject the agreement both parties had reached in the presence of father’s of the faith on the 5th of January 2024. This, I see as an attempt to fanning the embers of fresh leadership tussle and crisis in ACCM.

“It is regrettable that Apostle Esinna’s faction is working to undermine all the lawful steps adopted by government and eminent father’s of faith in resolving the leadership tussle that had engulfed Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM) in recent years.

“They are therefore warned to desist from further dissemination of false publication on ACCM Facebook page and other act capable of worsening the leadership crisis rocking the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM).”

