I’m fully focused on Abia, Otti declares after Supreme Court victory

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, governor of Abia State Governor, has noted that with the resolution of all legal issues around the March 18, 2023 governorship election that brought him to power, he is now completely focused on addressing the challenges confronting the state.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday reaffirmed Governor Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State, effectively shutting the doors against two of the opposition parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), who had taken the Governor to court.

Governor Otti gave the assurance on Saturday at the 3rd Quinquennial Session of Eastern Union Conference, held at the Headquarters of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ahiaba Umueze, Aba.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, said one of the major reasons he had sought political power since 2014 was genuine concern for the development of Abia and the desire to eradicate the shame of being referred to as an Abian due to the state’s perceived deterioration and massive underdevelopment.

He recalled that on several occasions, prior to his election as Governor, a lot of people had confronted him over the rot in Abia and would easily dismiss him when issues of development were broached.

“Not too many people like us contest elections because we are not politicians. By the way, when people say they are politicians, I ask them what they were doing before 1999, that means they were jobless.

“So one of the major reasons that made me contest is because of the shame that I have. I am somebody that have shame.

“Pastor Lazarus Nwaezuoke told us as we were growing up that we should not have anything to do with a man that doesn’t have shame.

“I am a man that have shame and anytime that I went out, people ask if Abia was jinxed. It is the shame that made me come out to contest election. Anytime Abia was mentioned, people will dismiss you.

“Now that the storm is over, we will invite people to come and see Abia,” Governor Otti said.

The Governor while emphasising that all power belongs to God, thanked God for fulfilling his words by granting him victory at the Apex Court.

Governor Otti recalled that he was unperturbed even when people were panicking over the outcome of the judgment, adding that he anchored his fate on Jeremiah 1:9 and Jeremiah 15:20.

He counseled Christians to lay their burdens on God, who he said, will perfect all that concerns them.

Governor Otti thanked the church for the prayers and support for his adminstration and enjoined them to continue in the same vein.

He noted that one cannot achieve anything meaningful without unity and advised them not to do things that would disunite the church.

Preaching a sermon on the topic; “Chosen for Mission, Embracing Unity and purposeful year”, the West Central African Division President of the SDA, Pastor Robert Ossei-Bonsu emphasised that the lives of Christians should convey a meaningful message to the world.

Ossei-Bonsu highlighted the divine calling for the church to fulfill the mission of reaching out to the world, recruiting, and baptising all people and stressed the importance of the church moving forward in unity, which aligns with God’s expectations.

He noted that the church’s existence was framed as a mission to evangelize the message of God for the repentance of sin.

The pastor underscored that achieving the great commission requires unity among Christians, stating that unity is crucial for effective mission work.

The service featured several renditions of hymns, performances by a group of young orchestra and special dedicatory prayers for the Governor and his team; members of the State Assembly, Abia State and Nigeria.