Published

6 hours ago

on

Nine more to Army generals retire, total now 122

Nine top generals in the Nigerian Army have retired from service, less than a month after 113 generals bowed out of the Nigerian Army on December 19, 2023, bringing the total to 122.

The generals, who are from the finance corps of the service, are Maj. Gen. A.O. Adetayo, Maj. Gen. J.E. Jakko, Maj. Gen. A. R. Bakare, Maj. Gen. A. B. Adamu, Brig. Gen. N. L. Isama, Brig. Gen. O. F. Ohunyeye, Brig. Gen. O.A. Adenuga, and Brig Gen II Adamu.

A statement on Sunday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said a passing-out parade was held in honour of the senior officers on Friday.

“The Nigerian Army Finance Corps had earlier honoured nine of its senior officers in a Pulling Out Parade organised to honour retired and senior officers of the Corps on Friday, 12 January 2024.

“The Nigerian Army Finance Corps WASA 2023 featured rich cultural performances by different cultural troupes, a tug of war between female soldiers and soldiers’ wives, presentation of awards to outstanding soldiers and prizes to performing cultural troupes,” the Army spokesman said.

 

