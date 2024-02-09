Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

'I can't date them,' Timaya turns his back on Nigerian women

Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, simply known as Timaya, a popular Nigerian singer, says he is no longer interested in Nigerian women, revealing that his current girlfriend is not a Nigerian.

The 43-year-old Bayelsa State born singer stated that if he were a Nigerian girl, he would not date a Nigerian man either.

He noted that he does not have a problem with Nigerian men or girls, but noted that he could not date a Nigerian lady currently.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Timaya said: “If I am a Nigerian girl, I will not date a Nigerian man. Myself right now, I can’t date a Nigerian girl. My current lover is not Nigerian.

“I can’t date a Nigerian lady because we have the same foundation; the same upbringing. The relationship go be like police and thief. The relationship will be too toxic. We go dey lie for each other too much. We won’t even have peace.”

 

Related Topics:

