‘History’s greatest comeback:’ World leaders react to Donald Trump’s victory

Global leaders have been reacting to Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s United States election, with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, describing it as the greatest comeback in history.

Trump has surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed for the White House, with Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party polling 224 electoral college votes at the time of reporting.

Reacting to the development, Netanyahu described Trump’s victory as a historical return and new beginning for America.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” he wrote on X.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ali, have also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory .

In a statement on X, Starmer said the US is UK’s closest ally, and that he looks forward to working with Trump on shared values.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” the statement reads.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Ali said with Trump in the Oval Office, Ethiopia will strengthen its relationship with the US.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” Ali said.

Macron said France is ready to work with Trump.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron said.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, also took to X to congratulate the president-elect.

He said he looks forward to strengthening the India-US partnership with Trump as president.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi said.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, has also sent his congratulations.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation for the interest “of both of our nations”.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!” Zelensky said.

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.”