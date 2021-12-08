HealthPlus Limited has launched a digital prescription platform, ePharmacy, where Nigerians can get access to certified pharmacists online.

At the unveiling of the platform on Tuesday in Lagos, HealthPlus said the application would facilitate interaction between patients (customers) and health-service providers nationwide.

Chidi Okoro, chief transformational officer at HealthPlus, said at the launch of this unique service will democratise health in Nigeria by providing unprecedented healthcare access for Nigerians in all geographical locations.

“Pharmacists are the first point of care for many Nigerians and are critical to ensure access to essential drugs,” Okoro said.

“The HealthPlus ePharmacy platform is following the mission to enhance access to wholesome medicines and good pharmacy care services. Customers can now access professional pharmacists online from the comfort of their homes using mobile devices.”

Ernest Eguasa, chief financial officer at HealthPlus Limited, added that “this is a very exciting offering that combines technology and the capabilities of fast-growing sector dynamics of Healthcare and eCommerce in synergy to deliver high-quality customer-centric customer patient care.

“It gives our customers a channel to conveniently get a wide array of their medical needs with the added benefit of One-on-One pharmaceutical consulting through our bespoke “Chat with a Pharmacist” functionality that ensures patients are getting exactly what they require for their optimum health.”

Afsane Jetha, managing partner & CEO, Alta Semper and HealthPlus’s private equity partner, said with the technology and platform, the company has proven its ability to leapfrog traditional business models, becoming more consumer-focused and precision-driven.

With 140 million internet subscribers in Nigeria, HealthPlus said it is now able to connect more Nigerians to qualified pharmacists and fast-track the provision of efficient health care.