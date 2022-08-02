Gunmen reportedly 'kill seven' in an attack on Imo community

Gunmen have reportedly killed seven people in an attack on Orogwe community in Owerri west LGA, Imo State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community on Monday night.

A resident of the community told TheCable that the invasion of the community happened days after a youth was arrested by persons suspected to be members of the Ebube Agu security outfit.

The source added that some of the persons injured during the shooting were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owerri, the Imo capital.

“On Monday, some unknown gunmen came to our community and opened fire on a building site,” the source said.

“The gunmen came after the Ebube Agu people took away a youth from the community.

“Seven people died during the gunmen attack, while others were rushed to FMC Owerri.

“During the attack, an okada rider was shot while riding on his bike. The rider and others are currently battling for their lives at the FMC.

“Due to the incident, our people have started packing their things away from the community.”