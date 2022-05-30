Dr. Samuel Uche, a Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Abia State.

The state police command spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the abduction on Sunday, said the clergyman was abducted alongside Denis Mark, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and the prelate’s chaplain.

Ogbonna described the abduction of the clergymen as unfortunate but gave an assurance that the police were already making efforts to ensure their safe return.

“Yes, the prelate and two other priests that were with him were abducted,” he said.

“They were on their way from Okigwe to Isuochi while they were travelling for a church activity, and it (the incident) happened between the hours of 1:30 and 2pm.”

He also appealed to the people of the state to provide the police with useful information that could lead to the release of the prelate and the two others, as well as the arrest of the kidnappers.

“We have intensified effort mobilising all our tactical teams to ensure that the prelate and the other priests that are with him are rescued unhurt and for a possible arrest of the suspects,” Ogbonna said.

“We are calling on members of the public to help with credible information that will help us rescue the victims.”

The development is the latest in attacks on states in the south-east in recent months, leading to abductions, killings, beheading, and destruction of properties