Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship hopeful for Abia State, says Nigerians have begun to see the genius in Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and the party’s presidential candidate.

Otti described the former governor as a beacon of hope for Nigerians, while congratulating him on his emergence as the presidential candidate of Labour Party, at the party’s just-concluded primary election held in Asaba, Delta state, on Monday.

In a statement issued Tuesday on his behalf, by his special adviser on media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the renowned economist said the excitement which Obi’s presidential ambition has elicited among Nigerians of diverse political, ethnic and religious following is a clear testimony to the fact that the populace cherish excellence wherever and in whomever they see it.

Otti made reference to his June 8, 2020 article, published in his back page column, ‘Outside the Box’, in Thisday, titled: “The Triumph of Profligacy Over Prudence”, dedicated to Obi, famously called Okwute (Igbo for Rock), saying many Nigerians have begun to see the genius in the man he has known for decades.

“Okwute is a national asset, a beacon of hope, and a colossus of high proportion whose administrative skills, managerial acumen and honourable disposition in leadership have contributed immensely in resetting and reshaping the hitherto pervasive mindset of mediocrity and profligacy in public service,” the former bank chief executive officer said.

According to Otti, the fact that another accomplished Nigerian, Prof Pat Utomi, thought it necessary to step down for Obi in the Labour Party presidential primary, spoke eloquently about how highly estimated Obi is in the minds of well-meaning Nigerians, as the nation totters toward the general election in 2023.

He subsequently congratulated Utomi, who he said sponsored his wedding about 30 years ago, for his show of magnanimity and sacrifice, saying it is for public good and interest of the country.

Otti, a formidable opposition figure and voice in Abia politics, thanked the Labour Party leaders and members for finding Obi worthy to fly the party’s flag and prayed that God would give him the strength and wisdom to pursue his presidential ambition successfully