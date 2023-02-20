A burnt police station (file copy)

Gunmen on Monday attacked Awada Police Station, near Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack was said to have taken place at around 2.18am.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the police station in the early hours of Monday and engaged the police operatives on duty.

Three of the hoodlums were said to have been shot dead during the gun battle.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the Nkwelle Ezunaka Divisional Police headquarters in Oyi LGA was attacked, leaving six people dead.

A source in the area told newsmen that the hoodlums started shooting sporadically as they approached the police station, adding that the gunshots lasted for several hours.

“In the early hours of today the hoodlums made another deadly attempt to burn down Awada Police Station, near Obosi, Anambra State.

“The hoodlums were repelled by gallant security personnel with three members of the gang taken down after a hot exchange of gun battle. Two AK 47 were recovered with the vehicles used for the operation by the gang”, the source disclosed.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his phone.