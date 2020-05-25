Adebayo Obajemu

Shareholders of Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc will soon smile to the bank as the firm declared a final dividend of 55 kobo to shareholders in its audited report for the period ended 31 December 2019.

The firm reported a revenue of N20.76 billion, up by 12.76% from N18.41 billion revenue reported in 2018 year end.

Profit before tax increased by 0.79% to N1.17 billion from N1.16 billion reported in FY’18.

GSK declared a profit after tax of N917 million, up by 48.49% when compared to the profit after tax of N617.62 million reported in 2018 year end.

Earnings per share of the firm (EPS) increased to 77 kobo from the EPS of 52 kobo achieved in 2018.

With reference to the share price of N7.15, the P.E ratio of Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc is calculated as 9.23x with earnings yield of 10.73%.

The Board of Directors of the firm recommended a dividend of 55 kobo subject approval of shareholders and applicable withholding tax. Relative to the share price of N7.15, dividend payout of 55 kobo brings dividend yield to 7.69%.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd June 2020 to Thursday, 2nd July 2020 (both dates inclusive).Qualification date is on 22nd, June 2020.On 24th July 2020, dividends will be paid electronically to Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 22nd June 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts