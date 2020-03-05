The Nigeria equity market extended its gains to the second consecutive trading session, appreciating 0.04 per cent on Thursday, on the back of gains recorded by Banking and Industrial goods sectors.

Gains by Stanbic IBTC, ETI, UBA and Zenith Bank caused the All-Share Index (ASI) to uptick by 10.66 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.04 per cent to close at 26,426.20 points.

Also, the Market Capitalization was up N5.56 billion, representing 0.04 per cent rise to close at N13.77 trillion.

CHAMS which rose 10 per cent was top of the 24 gainers, while GLAXOSMITH shed 9.52 per cent to top 10 other losers.

Investors traded 431million units worth ₦7.80billion as total volume and value increased by 40 per cent and 179 per cent respectively.

The GTBank was the most active equity by volume with 75.79million units valued at ₦1.88billion, followed by Zenith Bank with 62.74million units worth ₦1.25billion and REDSTAREX (61.82m units valued at N184.24million. Zenith Bank led by value.