Group urges President Buhari to block sale.of Polaris Bank

Adebayo Obajemu

The rumor in the media about the sale of Polaris Bank has been opposed by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) as it called on President Buhari not to allow plot to the commercial bank.

Media rumors had emerged that the CBN has allegedly proceeded with the secret sale of the bank, though Polaris Bank denied such development.

According to Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), if the Commercial Bank is sold, it will not only compound the harsh economy Nigerians were going through but negatively affect the electoral fortune of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections.

While calling on the President to avoid negative effect of such move against the APC, HURIWA said: “President Buhari should stop the illegal sale of the bank immediately.

The Group also called on the CBN to issue a statement on the position of the bank on the matter in order to douse tension among the customers and stakeholders of the Bank.

“To be exact, selling a bank which over N1.2 trillion was used to rescue at an alleged N40 billion is highly ridiculous and scandalous.”