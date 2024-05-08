Gov Otti condoles with Nuhu Ribadu over brother’s death

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has expressed heart-felt condolences to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over the death of his elder brother, Salihu Ahmadu Ribadu.

Governor Otti’s commiserations were conveyed in a statement issued Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by his media office.

The Governor in his statement said even though death is a path every human must walk, the loss of a close family member at his prime can be very painful and traumatic.

News continues after this Advertisement

Governor Otti prayed that God would by His infinite grace comfort Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and all the other family members.

“On behalf of my family, Government and people of Abia State, I wish to express our sincere condolences to Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the entire Ribadu family members, on the passage of your brother, son and father, Salihu Ahmadu Ribadu.

“While we concede to the fact that death is an end that awaits everyone, we also acknowledge that the loss of a loved one and close family member often times comes with a lot of pain, regrets and anguish, and this is one of such.

“Our thoughts are with you and your family in this moment of grief. It is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal repose and also give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

News continues after this Advertisement