Party registration hits 134 as INEC extends Anambra CVR by three days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that five additional political associations have applied for registration, bringing the total number of groups seeking recognition as political parties to 134.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement issued after the Commission’s meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Olumekun also revealed that 96,085 new voters have been registered during the recently concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State. However, following appeals from stakeholders, INEC has extended the exercise by three days.

“The Commission is pleased with the turnout of registrants in Anambra State and the peaceful conduct of the CVR in all the 326 registration centres in the State. As of Wednesday, 16th July 2025, 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in nine days — an average of over 10,600 voters per day.

“In addition, 12,595 voters applied for the transfer of their registration both within and outside the State, while 7,061 persons requested updates to their records or replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The CVR in Anambra was scheduled to end today. However, in response to appeals from citizens, the Commission has extended the exercise for three more days, now ending on Sunday, 20th July 2025,” he said.

Olumekun noted that, at this stage of the exercise, 56,017 (58%) of the new registrants are female, while 50,429 (52.48%) are young people aged between 18 and 34.

On political associations, the INEC commissioner stated: “We have received five more letters of intent from groups seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total number so far to 134. The details of the new associations — including their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses, and interim leadership — are published on our website and other platforms for public information.”