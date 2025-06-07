Gov Abiodun commissions the first digital innovation park in Southern Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled the first Digital Innovation Park in Southern Nigeria, describing it as a hub for skills development and a launchpad for digital entrepreneurship in the country.

The Governor made this known during the commissioning ceremony of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) Digital Innovation Park located along Kobape Road in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Governor Abiodun noted that the innovation park aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a transformative blueprint rooted in inclusive growth, digital advancement, job creation, and economic stability.

“We recognise the pivotal role of digital innovation in driving economic growth, creating employment, and enhancing the quality of life,” the Governor said.

He described the event as a significant milestone in Ogun State’s journey toward becoming a national leader in technology and digital transformation. According to him, the park is more than just a physical structure—it symbolizes progress, economic development, and a steadfast commitment to harnessing technology for the collective good of the people.

Governor Abiodun stressed that the commissioning reflects a shared resolve to empower youth and embrace a digital future. He noted that the project also underscores the success of collaboration between the federal and state governments.

The governor affirmed that the establishment of the innovation park represents a clear commitment to nurturing creativity and entrepreneurship. “Technology is no longer a luxury—it has become the foundation for building a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive economy,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, stated that the park is a key component of President Tinubu’s agenda, which places digital innovation, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth at the heart of the nation’s strategy to attain a $1 trillion economy.

Dr. Tijani revealed that the federal government is committed to positioning Nigeria as a global leader in digital infrastructure, talent development, and innovation. He cited ongoing work to lay the groundwork for widespread fibre optic coverage, develop an artificial intelligence framework, and build talent pipelines across both urban and rural communities.

Advertisement

“Shared prosperity must be built on shared access to opportunities, and that is what this digital innovation park symbolises—access to opportunity and a bigger future,” he remarked.

The minister further disclosed that similar digital parks will be developed in other parts of the country to ensure widespread access to technology. He also urged development partners to collaborate in transforming the park into a center of excellence, a hub of Nigerian ingenuity capable of solving real-world problems and shaping the future.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, described the commissioning as a landmark moment for Nigeria’s digital economy. He said the facility is designed to expand the reach of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), bolster research capabilities, and drive long-term, sustainable growth in the digital sector.

With the launch of the digital park, Ogun State is poised to play a central role in Nigeria’s technological evolution, offering new opportunities for innovation, investment, and economic empowerment.