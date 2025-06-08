Experts worry as states, LGs’ bank debts hit N4tn

Fresh data released in CBN’s latest quarterly statistical bulletin has revealed a troubling statistics. It shows that states and local governments owed a combined N4.09tn to banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria as of December 2024.

The figure represented a slight decline of N112bn or 2.7 per cent when set against N4.20tn recorded in December 2023, suggesting a marginal improvement in the subnational debt profile.

A breakdown of the December 2024 data revealed that commercial and merchant banks accounted for the largest portion of the debt at N2.41tn, representing 58.9 per cent of the total. This marked a decline from the N2.64tn owed to them at the end of 2023, indicating a reduction of N233bn within the year.

Meanwhile, exposure to the Central Bank rose from N1.56tn in 2023 to N1.68tn in 2024, accounting for 41.0 per cent of total subnational debt. This upward trend suggests increased reliance by states and local governments on direct funding from the apex bank.

The bulletin also took into account for the first time an exposure of N3.77bn from non-interest banks to subnational entities, while primary mortgage and microfinance banks reported no outstanding claims.

An analysis of the 2024 data shows a fluctuating trend in subnational borrowing, with January recording one of the highest values in the first half of the year.

The total claims by Nigerian financial institutions on state and local governments climbed to N4.29tn in January 2024, representing a 20.01 per cent increase from the N3.57tn recorded in January 2023.

The claims then dipped to N4.10tn in February and N4.09tn in March before falling significantly to N3.52tn in April, marking a 14.07 per cent month-on-month decline and the only year-on-year contraction of the year at 5.68 per cent.

Throughout the year, the bulk of the credit to state and local governments was provided by the Central Bank and commercial and merchant banks. In January, the CBN held N1.56tn of the claims, accounting for 36.38 per cent, while commercial and merchant banks accounted for N2.73tn or 63.62 per cent.

This pattern of distribution persisted over the months, although April witnessed a notable shift. In that month, the CBN’s share rose to 45.17 per cent of total claims, while commercial bank exposure declined to 54.71 per cent, coinciding with a period of reduced aggregate claims and possibly reflecting reduced lending appetite from commercial institutions.

Following the April decline, total claims rebounded strongly in May, rising by 14.74 per cent to N4.04tn, and peaked again in June at N4.29tn. Claims remained relatively stable through the rest of the year, staying above N4tn from July to December.

On a year-on-year basis, significant increases were recorded across most months. February saw a 12.96 per cent increase compared to February 2023, while March rose by 11 per cent year-on-year. The most notable year-on-year increase occurred in June, with claims up by N1.01tn, or 30.65 per cent, compared to June 2023.

By December 2024, total claims stood at N4.09tn, compared to N4.20tn in December 2023, representing a slight year-on-year decline. The data also shows that non-interest banks contributed marginally to subnational claims, with a steady amount of N4.03m until August, after which it dropped slightly to N3.77m in December.

The gradual rise in the CBN’s share suggests growing reliance on the apex bank by state governments, especially in months when commercial banks appeared to tighten credit.