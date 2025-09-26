Ibadan, the historic capital of Oyo State, came alive on Friday as former governor of the state, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. It was a day steeped in tradition, culture, and politics, as the ancient city welcomed a new custodian of its throne.

The coronation rites began in the early hours at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan, where Ladoja received the symbolic Akoko leaf, a ritual that marked his final ascent to the revered stool. From there, the entourage moved to the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, where he was formally crowned amidst chants, drumming, and traditional prayers.

Ladoja’s journey to the Olubadan throne has been long and remarkable. Born on September 25, 1944, the former governor had risen through the meticulously structured Ibadan traditional chieftaincy hierarchy, which allows virtually all high chiefs, regardless of political status, to aspire to the throne. His eventual emergence followed the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025.

Beyond the rituals, Friday’s coronation bore the weight of history and symbolism. Ibadan, known for its unique system of succession that avoids royal feuds common elsewhere, once again demonstrated the stability of its traditional institutions. For many residents, Ladoja’s elevation is not only a continuation of tradition but also a moment of pride, given his long years of service to the state and nation.

Adding to the day’s glamour was the presence of Governor Seyi Makinde, who cut short his annual leave to attend the coronation in person. The governor is expected to formally present the new monarch with the staff and instrument of office at the historic Mapo Hall in the coming days. Mapo, the symbolic seat of Ibadan’s political and cultural life, will once again host a colourful gathering of dignitaries, politicians, royal fathers, and indigenes from across Yorubaland.

For the people of Ibadan, the coronation is more than a ceremony; it is a renewal of identity and unity. Streets in major parts of the city buzzed with excitement, as cultural troupes performed, traders displayed wares, and well-wishers from all walks of life thronged to catch a glimpse of their new monarch.

As he assumes the throne, Oba Ladoja faces the delicate task of balancing tradition with modernity. His background as a politician and administrator may yet shape his reign, but for now, the people of Ibadan are united in celebration, embracing a new chapter under the 44th Olubadan.