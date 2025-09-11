FRSC commander cautions motorists against reckless driving during ember months

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin, has urged Nigerians to discard the erroneous belief that the last four months of the year, popularly referred to as the “ember months,” are mysteriously prone to road crashes.

Fasakin made the call while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Information Chapel, during their monthly congress at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the theme “Safety on Our Roads and the Ember Months Mystery”, the FRSC boss explained that the increase in accidents during the period has nothing to do with superstition but with human, vehicular, and environmental factors, particularly human error.

“The major reason we have an increase in the number of accidents during ember months is the surge in vehicular and economic activities on the roads. Our target is to reduce crashes to the barest minimum,” he said.

He therefore urged motorists to adhere strictly to safety guidelines, including avoiding overloading, excessive speeding, and drunk driving, while also ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on trips.

Fasakin stressed that road safety is a collective responsibility and not that of government alone. He assured that the FRSC will continue to intensify public enlightenment campaigns in partnership with media organisations.

In his remarks, Chairman of the NUJ, Ogun State Information Chapel, Comrade Femi Osipitan, commended the FRSC for its sustained public sensitisation efforts and pledged the media’s continued support in amplifying safety messages.

Other members, including Suraj Popoola, Wale Osunbiyi, Gbenga Owolabi, and Jibola Taiwo, also lauded the Corps for its proactive, life-saving campaigns aimed at reducing road crashes.