Foreign reserves increased to $39bn in October — Cardoso

Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has disclosed that the country’s foreign reserves rose by 12.74 per cent to $39.12 billion as at October 11.

The CBN governor who spoke in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on banking regulation on Tuesday, also said though inflation had shown gradual moderation, indicating that the monetary policy measures were becoming effective, it remained a concern.

According to him, the country’s reserves stood at $34.70 billion at the end of June.

Cardoso said the country’s foreign exchange reserves have grown significantly with remittance flows currently representing 9.4 percent of total external reserves.

“The reserves rose by 12.74 per cent to $39.12 billion as of October 11, 2024, from $34.70 billion at the end of June 2024,” he said.

The CBN governor said the foreign reserves were driven largely by foreign capital inflows, receipts from crude oil-related taxes and third-party.

“In Q2 2024, we maintained a current account surplus and saw remarkable improvements in our trade balance. The current external reserves position can finance over 12 months of import of goods and services or 15 months of goods only,” he said.

“This is substantially higher than the prescribed international benchmark of 30 months, reflecting a robust buffer against external shocks.

“Regarding the foreign exchange market, the bank implemented various reforms including a unification strategy, which streamlined various exchange rate windows into a single model, adopting the willing buyer, willing Seller’ approach to enhance FX liquidity and financial market stability.

“This move was aimed at fostering transparency, reducing market distortions, and enhancing the efficiency of foreign exchange allocations.

“This consolidation involved the implementation of new operational guidelines which included removing the international money transfer operator, IMTOs, quote cap.

“Additionally, the bank resumed the sales of FX at the NAFEM and Bureau De Change, BDC, segments, bolstered by an improved supply from foreign portfolio investors, FPIs.

“In the foreign exchange market, we have achieved increased transparency and improved overall supply. By allowing the foreign exchange rate to be determined by market demand and supply, the CBN has reduced arbitrage and speculative activities and eliminated the front-loading of FX demand.

“These policy measures have effectively narrowed the exchange rate disparities between the NAFEM and BDC segments which have largely led to the convergence of FX rates.

“Improved transparency in the market has restored market confidence leading to increased capital inflows which enabled the CBN to clear existing FX backlogs.

“The settlement of all legitimate backlogs of outstanding FX obligations by the bank has significantly improved Nigeria’s credibility and ratings across the global financial market, helping to boost investor confidence, and enhanced liquidity in the foreign exchange market.