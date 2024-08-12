Foodie Innovations: Nigerians get creative amidst rising costs

The soaring prices of staples like tomatoes have led to a culinary revolution in Nigeria. Home cooks and chefs are experimenting with novel ingredients and techniques, giving birth to exciting new dishes. Here are some of the most intriguing discoveries:

1. Watermelon Stew: Sweet and savory, this refreshing twist on traditional stew is a game-changer.

2. Cucumber Stew: Cool and creamy, cucumber adds a delightful texture to this innovative stew.

3. Rice as Thickener: Who needs traditional thickeners when rice can do the trick? This hack is a total winner.

4. Carrot Stew: Beta-carotene-rich carrots bring a pop of color and flavor to this vibrant stew.

These creative solutions not only make mealtime more exciting but also showcase the resourcefulness of Nigerian cooks. Who knows what other delicious discoveries will emerge from this culinary challenge?”

Also, the recent surge in tomato prices has sent shockwaves through Nigerian kitchens, forcing home cooks and professional chefs alike to scramble for alternative ingredients to make the beloved national dish, tomato stew. The price hike, which has seen tomato prices rise by over 50% in the past month, has left many Nigerians wondering if they’ll ever enjoy the flavorful stew again.

For Anthonia, the price hike has meant getting creative with her cooking. “I no longer cook stew with fresh tomatoes,” she said. “Instead, I combine cucumber, beetroot, red pepper, turmeric, and ginger to make a palatable stew.”

Mrs. Anthonia’s solution is just one example of the innovative approaches Nigerians are taking to cope with the tomato shortage. Others are experimenting with fruits like mangoes and pineapples to add sweetness and moisture to their stews.

She believes the government can do more to address the root causes of the price hike. “The government should reduce fuel prices, which influence transport fares and increase the cost of supplying tomatoes to final consumers,” she said. “They should also provide security for farmers and herdsmen to allow them to cultivate more tomatoes.”

Despite the challenges, Nigerians find these new stew recipes “somehow more tasty” than the traditional version. However, she admits that the price hike has forced her to reduce her frequency of cooking tomato stew and explore alternative dishes like banga stew with rice, vegetable stew, carrot stew, and cucumber stew.

Though I have not tried using any of these unconventional condiments to cook stew, I have heard so much about it, Mrs. Dorothy Ejilibe told Business Hallmark. She explained that vegetables like Pumpkin, and green among other cheaper varieties of vegetables have become alternatives to tomatoes both fresh and paste.

‘’I am going move loyalty to watermelon and cucumber given the good testimonies of how better and cheaper they are for now’’ she said.

As for the future,Ifeanyi Ejenike is uncertain but believes that tomato prices will remain high until fuel prices stabilize and security improves for farmers. Coping with the increased cost of living has been difficult, forcing her to cut back on non-essential expenses like meat, fish, clothes, and shoes.

Tomatoes may not hold a special cultural or emotional significance in most Nigerian households but acknowledges their nutritional value and importance in treating certain health conditions.

As Nigerians continue to adapt to the new culinary reality, one thing is clear – the tomato price hike has sparked a creative revolution in the kitchen, and innovative solutions.

Recall the Nigerian economy has been under pressure with the devaluing of the naira by the federal government by about 300 percent from N461/$ to about N1500/$ as at today.

The headline inflation rate for June 2024 rose to 34.19%, an increase from the May 2024 rate of 33.95%. This is the highest inflation rate recorded since March 1996.

As a result, prices of goods in the market are expected to continue rising, although individual price increase.

All these point to the fact that money in the pockets of people have lost value and can only buy very little, hence the creativity that has pervaded the kitchens.

