The Federal Government says it will continue to support Micro Small, and Medium enterprises MSMEs to ensure quick recovery of the nation’s economy after the COVID=19 pandemic.

The Special Assistant to the President on Micro Small, medium and Enterprises, MSMEs, Mr Tola Johnson gave the assurance on Radio Nigeria Good Governance and Public Accountability Programme, “Have Your Say”.

According to Mr Johnson, part of the plans by the Federal Government is to build the capacity of business owners to thrive in every part of the country.

Mr Johnson expressed the belief that the Third Edition of National MSMEs Award when inaugurated, would improve MSMEs and expose products that could attract Loans through the Bank of Industry.

Mr Johnson also stressed the need for business owners to create innovative ideas that will boost the nation’s economy.

Callers on the programme, Adah Onogu from Jos and Mr Andrew Ajayi expressed worry over the high rate of collateral on loans by the Banks and advocated tax waiver on MSMEs by Government.

Another Caller Mazi Omife from Enugu state called in Government to do more in supporting the MSMEs in the country to ease their business.