Business
FG hikes passport fees from N700,000 to N100,000
The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for Nigerian Passport, effective from 1st September, 2024.
The decision, according to a statement by DCI KT Udo, Service Public Relations Officer Service Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Wednesday, is part efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.
“Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only. However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” the statement said.
“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”