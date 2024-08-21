Connect with us

Business

FG hikes passport fees from N700,000 to N100,000
Advertisement

Business

Fidelity Bank fined N555.8m over data breach

Business

Electricity Act 2023: NERC transfers regulatory oversight to Edo govt

Business

BUA Foods signs deal with Turkish firm to raise milling capacity by 3,200 tonnes

Business

Chinese firm confiscates Nigeria’s guest houses in UK, to sell for $2.2m

Business

Edo Refinery gets licence to begin operations

Business

Abuja Area Council demands N40,000 community levy from businesses

Business

Failure of NNPC to supply our members reason for fuel scarcity - IPMAN

Business

DMO offers $50m FGN bond for subscription at $1,000 per unit

Business

H1'2024: MTN Group suffers substantial loss over naira devaluation

Business

FG hikes passport fees from N700,000 to N100,000

Published

30 seconds ago

on

FG hikes passport fees from N700,000 to N100,000

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for Nigerian Passport, effective from 1st September, 2024.

The decision, according to a statement by DCI KT Udo, Service Public Relations Officer Service Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Wednesday, is part efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

“Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only. However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” the statement said.

News continues after this Advertisement

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *